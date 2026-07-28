Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $35.26 Million in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,261,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Karman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRMN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karman during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karman during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000.

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Karman Price Performance

NYSE KRMN opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Karman from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Karman from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRMN

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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