Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $35.39 Million in SLB Limited $SLB

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 688,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $35,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SLB by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 82,629 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 733,174 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,009 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at about $18,257,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 229.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. This represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Analyst price-target updates

BMO Capital Markets increased its target from $59 to $63 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $54 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 exceeded expectations: SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. SLB analysts increase forecasts

SLB reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share versus the $0.51 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.97 billion versus expectations of $8.67 billion. Sequentially, revenue rose 3% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7%, with margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth catalysts are strengthening: RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. SLB growth drivers

RBC Capital Markets expects SLB’s growth drivers to converge in 2027 and beyond, led by a multiyear offshore cycle. Deepwater activity, digital demand, energy-security spending and a gradual Middle East recovery could support revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management’s outlook remains encouraging: Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. SLB stronger 2027 outlook

Analysts highlighted guidance for fourth-quarter revenue above $10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 24%, supporting the view that a stronger 2027 may not yet be fully reflected in the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. SLB international revenue trends

Investors are assessing international revenue trends, particularly the pace and durability of growth outside North America, for implications for Wall Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns remain: Second-quarter earnings declined from $0.74 per share a year earlier, and Middle East disruptions continue to weigh on operations. The anticipated recovery is gradual, leaving investors focused on execution and the timing of offshore and regional demand improvements. SLB Q2 earnings call

SLB Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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