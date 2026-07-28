Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,032 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $12,892,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $424.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $566.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.08.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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