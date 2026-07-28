Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 271,418 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Rokos Capital Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 271,418 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in Celestica were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE:CLS opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.64 and a 200-day moving average of $332.61. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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