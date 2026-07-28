Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SW opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Smurfit Westrock's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

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