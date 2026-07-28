Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,045 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Roku worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. Katamaran Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 52,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.Roku's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,318.85. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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