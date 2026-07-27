Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,103 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Roku were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Roku by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Research Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Roku from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,318.85. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,640. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here