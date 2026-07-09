Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,227 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Rollins were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Rollins by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,739,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,981,000 after acquiring an additional 594,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,362 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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