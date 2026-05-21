Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Holdings Reduced by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,435 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,682 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Rollins worth $115,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,944 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,647 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,519 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,262 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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