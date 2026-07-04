Root Financial Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Root Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $270.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here