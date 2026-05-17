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Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Roper Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 541% in the fourth quarter, ending with 6,884 shares valued at about $3.06 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Roper remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 93.31% of the stock. Vanguard, State Street, Principal Financial, Franklin Resources, and Invesco all also added to their positions.
  • Roper reported Q1 earnings above expectations, with EPS of $5.16 versus the $4.97 estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $472.07.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 541.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,986,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $921,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,677,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $836,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $320.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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