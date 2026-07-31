Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $62,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $389.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $556.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $397.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,067.70. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,703. The trade was a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here