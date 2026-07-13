Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Lowered by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $355.90 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $566.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average is $360.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here