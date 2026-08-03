Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Position Increased by Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,618 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 5.7% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $251.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.37 and a 1-year high of $255.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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