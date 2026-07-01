Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,520 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.32 and a 52-week high of $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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