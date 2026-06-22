Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 398.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,589 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 698,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ross Stores worth $189,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.2% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $113,352,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $201,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $232.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $242.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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