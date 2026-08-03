Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 1,025.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,691 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 5.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.37 and a 1 year high of $255.30. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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