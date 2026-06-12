Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,600 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $35,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $239.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $224.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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