Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 35,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ross Stores worth $160,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $220.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.32 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $224.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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