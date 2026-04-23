Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 32,979 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,095 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here