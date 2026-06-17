Rothschild Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock worth $4,814,224 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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