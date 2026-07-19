Roubaix Capital LLC Lowers Position in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 305,413 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of NPK International worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of NPK International by 985.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 506,585 shares of the company's stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 459,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NPK International by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,464 shares of the company's stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 149,088 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NPK International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 580,447 shares of the company's stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 80,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NPK International by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,277 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NPK International Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE NPKI opened at $14.35 on Friday. NPK International Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter. NPK International had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NPK International Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NPK International

In other NPK International news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 167,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $2,415,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,306.57. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $122,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 247,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,683.75. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,159 shares of company stock worth $2,721,117. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NPKI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NPK International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPKI

About NPK International

NPK International, Inc NYSE: NPKI is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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