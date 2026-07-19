Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Ambiq Micro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBQ. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 696,420 shares of the company's stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 295,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $9,210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $8,201,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBQ shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on Ambiq Micro in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro Stock Performance

Shares of AMBQ opened at $72.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Insider Transactions at Ambiq Micro

In related news, Director Timothy Chen sold 70,592 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $5,632,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean Chihhsiang Chen sold 55,685 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,947,509.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,526,294.75. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,477 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,893. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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