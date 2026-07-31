Rovida Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.21 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 315,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. Amentum comprises about 1.0% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Amentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $284,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Amentum by 8,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,794,417 shares of the company's stock worth $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amentum by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company's stock worth $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,529,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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Amentum Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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