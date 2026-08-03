Roxbury Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roxbury Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC's holdings in Natera were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $545,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,446.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,644 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $596,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,863 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $464,594.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,492.16. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total transaction of $305,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,646,236.03. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 173,469 shares of company stock valued at $39,310,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $267.76 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.51. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $288.04.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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