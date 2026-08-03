Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,997 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Dover worth $47,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,195,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,445 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dover by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 57,159 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $204.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average of $215.55. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dover from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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