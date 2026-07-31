Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,952,444 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979,296 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,952,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Kenvue worth $154,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Down 2.6%

KVUE opened at $19.27 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here