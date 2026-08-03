Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of $1.87 billion also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates

Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Positive Sentiment: The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Weyerhaeuser Profit Rises as Lumber and Western Log Prices Increase

The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Weyerhaeuser Rallies After Q2 Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release.

Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA was down year over year, revenue declined 8.3%, and Timberlands and Strategic Land Solutions delivered weaker results than Wood Products. Third-quarter guidance was mixed, reflecting continued macroeconomic and housing-market uncertainty. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Guidance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1%

WY opened at $25.07 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

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