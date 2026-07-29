Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261,235 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 316,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.15% of Twilio worth $410,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,601,727.29. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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