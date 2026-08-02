Royal Bank of Canada Buys 127,792 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,734 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $57,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $156,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. CoStar Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

CoStar’s second-quarter revenue increased 18.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share exceeded the $0.29 consensus estimate. The company also highlighted record revenue growth and maintained third-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Why CoStar Group Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks identified CoStar as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock, suggesting its growth profile and Style Scores remain supportive despite recent momentum concerns. Neutral Sentiment: CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. CoStar Data Shows London Dominates UK Office Development

CoStar data showed UK regional office construction starts fell below 5 million square feet in the second quarter, a 20-year low, while London dominated development. The report reinforces CoStar’s value as a real estate data provider, but weak office construction reflects challenging conditions for parts of the property market. Negative Sentiment: William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Analyst Rating and Price Target Updates

William Blair, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts lowered their ratings, while JPMorgan cut its price target to $52, Citizens JMP reduced its target to $35, and BTIG issued a pessimistic forecast. The changes signal diminishing confidence in the near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns include slower momentum, uncertainty around future earnings growth, soft guidance and the departure of Chief Financial Officer Scott Wheeler. CoStar’s quarterly revenue also came in slightly below consensus, and its high price-to-earnings ratio leaves the stock sensitive to any further slowdown. CoStar Group Near-Term Earnings Growth Uncertainty

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair lowered CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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