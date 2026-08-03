Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,747 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,761 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $42,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $314.49 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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