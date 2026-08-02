Royal Bank of Canada Buys 713,444 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,675 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 713,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $68,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key VICI Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 67.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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