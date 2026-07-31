Royal Bank of Canada Buys 79,147 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 79,147 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $147,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $142,702,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. Dockside LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,289,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 167,391 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,774,907,000 after buying an additional 1,008,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here