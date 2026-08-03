Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,013 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Somnigroup International worth $45,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Somnigroup International by 193.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 325,700 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 120,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.14.

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Somnigroup International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $98.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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