Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Yum China $YUMC

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 534,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.04% of Yum China worth $517,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,606,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,135,000 after acquiring an additional 649,629 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock worth $408,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock worth $374,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $280,656,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,509,000 after buying an additional 677,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.05.

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Yum China Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Yum China has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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