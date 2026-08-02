Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,665 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 25,983 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Transdigm Group worth $57,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,258,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 856,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $992,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,257.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,620.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,269.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,266.41.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,135,464 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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