Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 447,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.82% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $685,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,242,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,114,168,000 after buying an additional 408,464 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9%

PNC stock opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $277.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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