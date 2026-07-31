Royal Bank of Canada Has $129.55 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 223,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of NiSource worth $129,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after buying an additional 8,240,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,735,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 1,154,351 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $680,411,000 after buying an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $518,301,000 after buying an additional 245,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here