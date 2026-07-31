Royal Bank of Canada Has $152.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 470,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Sanofi worth $152,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Sanofi Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $42.89 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Key Headlines Impacting Sanofi

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanofi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, ahead of the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, exceeding expectations. Sanofi quarterly earnings report

Sanofi reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, ahead of the $1.10 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 16% year over year to $14.04 billion, exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Sales of Dupixent, Sanofi’s key asthma and immunology drug, continued to drive growth and reportedly surpassed €5 billion for the quarter for the first time. The strength prompted Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, calling for approximately 10% sales growth excluding currency effects, with business earnings per share expected to grow slightly faster. Reuters Sanofi sales outlook article

Sales of Dupixent, Sanofi’s key asthma and immunology drug, continued to drive growth and reportedly surpassed €5 billion for the quarter for the first time. The strength prompted Sanofi to raise its 2026 outlook, calling for approximately 10% sales growth excluding currency effects, with business earnings per share expected to grow slightly faster. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity saw traders purchase about 4,046 call options, roughly 74% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not establish a clear direction for the stock.

Unusual options activity saw traders purchase about 4,046 call options, roughly 74% above typical daily call volume. This indicates increased speculative interest but does not establish a clear direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, investors focused on setbacks in Sanofi’s pipeline and concerns about weak decision-making in research and development. New CEO Belen Garijo said the company would pursue a more disciplined R&D strategy and work to rebuild its drug-development engine, highlighting execution risks and the need for future pipeline successes. Sanofi R&D strategy article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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