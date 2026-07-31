Royal Bank of Canada Has $166.40 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527,779 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,376 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $166,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $287,660,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,444,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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