Royal Bank of Canada Has $42.55 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,776 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 71,399 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $42,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 3,151,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,447 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $408,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,543 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 327,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,312,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,166,270 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $157,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Citigroup upgraded Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.88.

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Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $145.75 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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