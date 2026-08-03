Royal Bank of Canada Has $45.57 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 42,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of ESCO Technologies worth $45,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $314.85 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.92 and a fifty-two week high of $362.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $322.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

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About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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