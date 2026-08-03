Royal Bank of Canada Has $52.90 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,193 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 223,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Illumina worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.25. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 financial results

Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Illumina outlook

Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably.

JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably. Positive Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery opportunities remain a catalyst: CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Eli Lilly joins Billion Cell Atlas

CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are taking profits near record levels: With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase.

With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase. Negative Sentiment: China and margins remain concerns: Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Illumina China and margin analysis

Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure: Reported insider activity over the past six months included 41 sales and one purchase, though such transactions may reflect scheduled or personal portfolio activity rather than a direct view of fundamentals.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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