Royal Bank of Canada Has $963.83 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of ASML worth $963,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ASML by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 978,922 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,047,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129,320 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 4.4%

ASML stock opened at $1,582.95 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,761.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,532.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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