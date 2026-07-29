Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 156,040 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,561 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.12% of Celestica worth $361,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Up 9.6%

NYSE CLS opened at $348.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.23 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.83 and a 200-day moving average of $332.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 62% year over year to approximately $4.70 billion, exceeding estimates near $4.30 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.54 versus the $2.29 consensus and $1.39 a year earlier. Results were above the high end of management’s own guidance. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 guidance: Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica now expects approximately $20.5 billion in 2026 revenue and $11.30 in EPS, ahead of analyst expectations of roughly $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. Third-quarter guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.6 billion in revenue and $2.88-$3.08 in EPS also exceeds consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Strong forward demand: The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Celestica Q2: 2 Reasons It’s Worth Watching, But Not Buying Yet

The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment reportedly grew 84% year over year. Management expects hyperscaler mass production and AI infrastructure demand to support faster growth in 2027, with some commentary pointing to growth above 65%. Positive Sentiment: Investor momentum: Shares gained in premarket and after-hours trading following the earnings release, while call-option activity was above its average, suggesting heightened bullish interest. Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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