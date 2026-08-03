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Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 37,893 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Toyota Motor logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,220 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $189.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.10 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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