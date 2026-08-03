Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 78,982 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,015 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of FactSet Research Systems worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

FDS stock opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $245.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $409.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

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About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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