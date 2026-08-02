Royal Bank of Canada Sells 104,344 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 104,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 1.8%

CBRE opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,230,350. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,023 shares of company stock worth $709,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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