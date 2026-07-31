Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,890,456 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935,581 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,890,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of UBS Group worth $153,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,382,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $251,104,000 after acquiring an additional 158,770 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,932,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,676,302,000 after purchasing an additional 629,310 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,512,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000.

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UBS Group Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE UBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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More UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly profit beat expectations: UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion

UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. Positive Sentiment: $3 billion share repurchase: The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. Positive Sentiment: Credit Suisse integration nearing completion: Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. UBS Buys Back Its Credit Suisse Hangover

Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. Neutral Sentiment: UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. UBS trims stake in Gentrack

UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Capital and valuation risks remain: Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating and a CHF39 price target, citing UBS’s valuation and potential regulatory capital demands. Switzerland’s zero-interest-rate environment may also pressure domestic banking margins, while management warned that geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS maintained at Sell

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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