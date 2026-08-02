Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,247 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $58,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies became more bullish: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Benzinga analyst-upgrade report

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: EPS guidance of $12.00 to $12.15 brackets the $12.12 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion is consistent with expectations. This suggests steady performance but provides less of a near-term upside surprise than the full-year outlook.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,418.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,237.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.04. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 872.07%. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,420.36.

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About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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